Golden visas go the investment route
As the shutters close on property-linked second passport programmes, wealthy South Africans are turning to attractive investment offerings
21 August 2025 - 05:00
As several European countries shut down their “golden visa” programmes, industry players report renewed interest in second passports among wealthy South Africans.
Greece is now the only European country that offers foreigners residence rights via a property purchase. That comes after Portugal, Spain, Malta and Montenegro closed or amended their respective real estate investment opportunities in the past 12-18 months. ..
