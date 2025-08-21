CHRIS ROPER: The terrible cost of conflict
With an overwhelming number of warzones in the world, we should guard against the apathy that favours those who benefit from our inattention
21 August 2025 - 05:00
There are so many wars and violent conflicts happening around the world at the moment that it’s getting harder and harder to keep track of them. For the ordinary person — if such a thing exists — it’s even difficult to want to keep track of them.
This feels like a failure of humanity. But do we need a constant reminder that civilisation is always teetering on the edge of barbarity, and that the autocrats of the world, who come in different shapes, sizes and levels of sophistry, gleefully take advantage of that to further their own ends? ..
