WATCH: Olympian Alyssa Conley on the link between confidence and women’s success
The elite athlete opens up about beating imposter syndrome and building self-confidence
Olympic sprinter Alyssa Conley believes having confidence and a winning mindset are major keys to unlocking performance at an elite level.
“Those that actually make it to the top, it’s because they're confident. They believe in themselves, they believe in their abilities, they believe in the work that they’ve put in to get to that position. And that’s what activates and ignites that success,” she says.
Conley, who represented SA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, agrees with findings of a recently published Momentum report about the role of confidence in the success of women.
Titled The Success Women Want 2025, the report was produced in collaboration with research company Kantar as part of Momentum’s long-running #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign.
The campaign is anchored by the idea “I Have the Algorithm” — a concept that aims to unravel the “invisible codes” that shape women’s journeys to success. It includes a workshop series that provides a platform for top women leaders to share their stories, empowering others to see new possibilities for themselves.
According to Momentum’s report: the majority of women (81%) say confidence is the most defining characteristic of success, while 39% feel self-doubt is the main barrier to success.
“I 100% agree with that,” Conley says of the study’s findings.
“If you’re not confident, you’re not going to own your success, you’re not going to own your knowledge, power, stance, and that’s obviously going to affect the results at the end of the day.”
Taking it back to the Olympics, Conley says she suffered a “massive” bout of imposter syndrome during her time in Brazil.
“Massive to a point where I asked myself: ‘What are you doing here?’ Like, you’re just some young girl from SA, who grew up in Riverlea, and now you’re in Rio. You’re on a track where you’re walking next to [international legends] Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Like, what are you doing here?
“That definitely affected my first run, because I didn’t believe that I belonged there — and that’s [where confidence comes in]. I quickly snapped out of it, I corrected that [thought] and it was like there’s no difference [between us]. We are all at the Olympic games. We’ve all gone through the processes and the protocol to get here and qualify.
“You’ve put in the hard work. You deserve it just as much as them,” Conley told herself at the time.
One of the most striking areas where confidence plays a determining role is in financial empowerment.
The Momentum report highlights a “financial adviser anxiety gap”, noting the unease many women feel when considering entrusting their financial matters to a professional. This anxiety is not merely about numbers, it’s deeply rooted in emotions like fear of judgement, loss of control, and vulnerability. While many women are resilient and determined, they often feel they have to “do it all themselves”.
“Confidence is definitely a massive thing in determining your success and determining what you do with opportunities and how you take over the room, how you control your position at a table,” Conley says.
How can women engender a greater sense of self-confidence? According to the young athlete “it’s all about mental power … what the mind believes”.
“I learnt that early in my career. I started very early. I started running at the early age of four because I was a very naughty kid, so my parents had to do something with me so that I could achieve some sort of success later on in life.”
Conley, who credits her family for creating a supportive environment around her pursuits, learnt that “what your mind believes your body is going to achieve. It’s all about working on the mental strength”.
For her, this is a key factor in champions that go on to win, dominate and have an enduring legacy.
“Physically, you rock up every day. We gym, we train, and we eat well. We’re all doing the same thing. Maybe there are differences in how you’re getting coached, but where it differs is in the mind,” she says.
“And we see this in champions like Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Michael Phelps [who’ve all won multiple Olympic gold medals]. We see that mental strength is what beats the rest of the line-up.”
Beyond financial decisions, confidence subtly influences how women navigate their personal and professional lives, according to the Momentum report.
The “invisible code of putting others first”, where women prioritise the needs of family and community, can lead to them struggling to define their own success or feeling guilt for prioritising themselves.
While not directly a confidence issue, this dynamic speaks to a subtle erosion of self-prioritisation that can, over time, diminish self-belief in pursuing personal ambitions.
When that happens, “I speak ‘positivity’ over me, I speak affirmations,” says Conley.
“I tell myself I’m great. I don’t care if people say, ‘that’s so conceited’ or ‘you have such an ego’. That’s fine. I’m going to tell myself I’m great because I want to achieve greatness, and if I don’t tell myself I’m great, I’m not going to achieve greatness.”
Evidently, this self-belief has carried the sprinter far.
“Own your success, be authentic with yourself, be authentic to what you know you can achieve, and what you believe you can achieve, regardless of what people think or say, what their opinion is.
“I walk with confidence. I walk with a surety in myself. I’m very intentional.”
