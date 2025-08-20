WATCH: Olympian Alyssa Conley on the link between confidence and women’s success

Olympic sprinter Alyssa Conley believes having confidence and a winning mindset are major keys to unlocking performance at an elite level.

“Those that actually make it to the top, it’s because they're confident. They believe in themselves, they believe in their abilities, they believe in the work that they’ve put in to get to that position. And that’s what activates and ignites that success,” she says.

Conley, who represented SA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, agrees with findings of a recently published Momentum report about the role of confidence in the success of women.

Titled The Success Women Want 2025, the report was produced in collaboration with research company Kantar as part of Momentum’s long-running #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign.

The campaign is anchored by the idea “I Have the Algorithm” — a concept that aims to unravel the “invisible codes” that shape women’s journeys to success. It includes a workshop series that provides a platform for top women leaders to share their stories, empowering others to see new possibilities for themselves.

According to Momentum’s report: the majority of women (81%) say confidence is the most defining characteristic of success, while 39% feel self-doubt is the main barrier to success.