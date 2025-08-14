US ECONOMY
US buckles amid Trump’s wild ride
As Donald Trump’s erratic policies take their toll on US growth, the rest of the world is quietly forging a new geopolitical and economic order
14 August 2025 - 05:00
If “uncertainty” was the defining theme of the early stages of Trump 2.0, “banana republic” is rapidly becoming the catchphrase for the second half of the year.
None other than former treasury secretary and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who is certainly not prone to hyperbole, has recently been quoted on several occasions warning that increasing political interference in economic policymaking and data collection “is the kind of thing you would only expect to see in a banana republic”...
