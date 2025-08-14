South Africans gamble with their future
From all sides come reports of increased spending on betting, sometimes done out of desperation and causing increased hardship
14 August 2025 - 05:00
Gambling, especially through sports betting and online platforms, is affecting how South Africans spend their money. It’s increasingly displacing discretionary purchases as well as spending on essentials such as food, clothing and health care.
South Africans wagered more than R1.1-trillion in the 2023/2024 financial year. About two-thirds of bets were placed on sports events or horse racing, most of it through online platforms, according to the National Gambling Board. This was a remarkable 40% higher than the turnover generated in 2022...
