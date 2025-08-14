Remembering the Rubicon
PW Botha’s defiant 1985 speech had disastrous consequences for the economy and the National Party. International investors followed old advice: if you want to panic, panic first
14 August 2025 - 05:00
Short memories protect our sanity. Dwelling on past mistakes makes us unhappy. The downside is that fiascos from the past are forgotten all too soon.
Forty years ago, August 1985 started like most other late-winter months in South Africa. Rain in the south; wind and dust storms in the north...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.