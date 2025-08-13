How SA women frame and claim success

For many South African women, success is about more than achievement, ambition or assertiveness. A successful woman also embodies a balance of self-assurance and empathy.

That’s according to Momentum’s pioneering report, The Success Women Want 2025. Produced in collaboration with research company Kantar, it reveals a significant gap between how women define success and their current reality.

Success, the research shows, is not seen as a static destination, but rather as a dynamic concept that evolves over time.

While the importance women place on the different markers of success, such as health and wellbeing or education, shifts as they age, the majority (68%) see financial independence as the ultimate definition of success.

Yet for many, achieving this goal feels elusive — something reserved for a privileged few who are well informed.

“As much as women define success by their level of financial independence ... I think the main gap we need to address is their understanding of their ability to reach it,” says Mmasechaba Gxolo, Insights Lead: Research and Reporting at Momentum Group.

“There’s this thing that makes it feel far away for some, but there’s also a thing that makes it feel like it isn’t for them.”

One of the ways Momentum is helping to change this mindset is through its long-running #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series.

Now in its seventh season, it’s anchored by the idea “I Have the Algorithm” — a concept that aims to unravel the “invisible codes” that shape women’s journeys to success. It provides a platform for top women leaders to share their stories, empowering others to see new possibilities for themselves.

Shattering barriers to success

Even with inspiration, practical barriers remain. A common hurdle on the path to financial independence is what Momentum terms “the invisible load”.

One significant aspect of this is the pervasive tendency for women to prioritise the needs of others before their own. This profound sense of responsibility towards family and community, while commendable, can literally “batter and bruise” a woman’s budget.

In fact, the report shows 56% of women are responsible for others in life, so have to plan carefully for their financial future. Such constant prioritisation often leads to emotional burnout, anxiety and stress, and can even cause women to delay or forgo opportunities to invest in their own education, career development or financial independence.

This highlights the need for financial products that are designed to support women by meeting their unique needs and goals.

Interestingly, while 81% of women pinpointed confidence as being a key characteristic of a successful person, 39% felt “self-doubt” was the biggest thing holding them back from achieving success.

Gxolo says financial institutions can play a key role in eliminating this barrier by equipping women with the know-how, tools and advice they need to be confident in the financial decisions they make — something Momentum is committed to doing through initiatives such as #SheOwnsHerSuccess.

