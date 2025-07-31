CHRIS ROPER: When media pollute their own water
The Outbrain phenomenon is contaminating online news with vacuous clickbait garbage, aided and abetted by media sites that should know better
One of the areas surveyed as part of the annual Reuters Institute Digital News Report for South Africa is trusted news brands. Every year since 2019, News24 has been the news brand in South Africa that scores most highly. In 2025 for example, when asked “How trustworthy would you say news from the following brands is?”, 81% of people surveyed said they trusted News24. It’s a record that the media group can be proud of.
Reuters always publishes a caveat, along the lines of “this should not be treated as a list of the most or least trusted brands, as it is not exhaustive. Whether respondents consider a brand trustworthy is their subjective judgment, and the scores are aggregates of public opinion, not an objective assessment of underlying trustworthiness.” Still, it’s an indicator, and News24 values the notion of trust so much that it changed its company pay-off line from “Breaking News. First” to “Trusted News. First”...
