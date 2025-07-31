housing
Backyard rentals go big in urban housing
Backyard units are becoming a vital part of the urban housing landscape, supported by dedicated financing models and evolving regulations
31 July 2025 - 05:00
In a largely stagnant economy, South Africa’s backyard rental industry is booming. As urbanisation accelerates and affordable housing remains scarce, renting out backyard rooms in townships has become a fast-growing — and increasingly formalised — business.
Demand for these micro rental units is further boosted by the increase in smaller families, with 27% of households in South Africa being one-person households, according to Stats SA’s 2024 General Household Survey...
