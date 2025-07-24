Is smaller better for South African retail?
‘It’s not about having the most stores, it’s about having the right stores’: why retailers are downsizing
24 July 2025 - 05:00
Despite concerns about an oversupply of shopping centres in South Africa, new developments continue to emerge in response to demographic shifts as retailers push deeper into rural towns and townships. Store sizes are, however, likely to be smaller than before.
In the Western Cape, the R1bn Groot Phesantekraal View shopping centre opens in Durbanville, Cape Town, this month, and Winelands Square in Paarl is set to open later this year. In KwaZulu-Natal, the R1.3bn Westown Square in Shongweni, west of Durban, was recently launched as part of a R15bn mixed-use development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.