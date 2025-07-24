CHRIS ROPER: Goat Eats My Website Shock!
A collection of tabloid posters published 12 years ago demonstrates not only our obsession with goats and tokoloshes, but also the impermanence of digital news
24 July 2025 - 05:00
“Tokoloshe Poked Me Blind!”, “Satan Goes To School!”, “Man Waves Frozen Arm”, “Stripper Dies On Job”.
All examples of newspaper posters, the first two from the Daily Sun, the latter two from The Citizen. Do newspapers still put posters up on poles? Not in the Western Cape, certainly, except occasionally when Independent Media is running a disinformation campaign on behalf of its owner, as it did a few years ago when banks were closing down Sekunjalo accounts because of the reputational risk...
