High-calorie ambition
Just one month in, Tongaat’s new CEO, Gavin Dalgleish, is already dreaming of M&A as he seeks to guide the sugar giant out of its recent woes
17 July 2025 - 05:00
As a process engineer for Tongaat Hulett in the 1990s, Gavin Dalgleish never thought he would one day be appointed CEO — and at a time the sugar giant needs to be guided out of a very bitter place.
Now 60, Dalgleish has almost always been a sugar man, given his initial stint at Tongaat and his recent executive roles as CEO at Illovo Sugar Africa and MD of Illovo Distributors. His appointment as Tongaat CEO in June comes as the company battles to shake off the reputational and financial damage from the infamous 2019 accounting scandal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.