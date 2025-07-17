CHRIS ROPER: No, Fiks, the media is not your enemy
If the ANC wants to change the narrative of corruption, poor governance and broken service delivery, perhaps it should stop looking for scapegoats and start doing the work
17 July 2025 - 05:00
In a social media post introducing the ANC’s annual report for 2024, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the following: “The January 8 statement set out the following seven tasks for 2024, which we give account of in the annual report.”
He then proceeded to list eight tasks. You probably couldn’t ask for a better metaphor for the government’s failure to deliver on its mandate. Such attention to detail is, indeed, why we find ourselves in a country where basic services have broken down — or, if we want to frame it optimistically, are breaking down. ..
