CHRIS ROPER: Inside AI’s big con: hype, hype and more hype
Big Tech’s promises are masking the human cost of automation — from lost jobs to deepening inequality
AI has already come for your job. Well, if you’re a recent graduate in the UK, at least. An editorial by The Guardian laments how entry-level tasks in the UK are being taken over by new AI technology, citing a report that shows that the job market for young people fresh out of university is tougher than at any time since 2018. Compared with 2024, the number of jobs advertised for recent graduates is down a whopping 33%.
South Africans will smile wryly at this, given that a recent report by Stellenbosch University and master’s student Hannah MacGinty shows that graduate unemployment has doubled over the past 16 years — and, to no-one’s surprise (except maybe the freedom fighters at AfriForum), women, African and young graduates have been hit the hardest. All this in a country where the current unemployment rate is already at a destructive 32.9%, or 41.9% if you use the expanded definition of unemployment that includes those who have simply just given up looking...
