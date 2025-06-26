Joyless in Joburg
Too many cooks are spoiling the city’s broth — perhaps an electoral bombshell next year, not a bomb squad, is what’s really needed
There is no concrete plan to address the root cause of the collapse of the City of Joburg — the political instability that has resulted in a procession of 11 executive mayors since 2016. Instead there is confusion over the two urgent initiatives meant to tackle the escalating service delivery and financial crisis.
Worse, there is apparently no single politician able to provide the leadership the city needs to effect a rapid turnaround. It is immaterial whether mayor Dada Morero survives the motion of no confidence brought this week by DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku. The DA attempt is viewed as a PR stunt rather than a genuine bid to shift the power dynamics in the council, since there is no visible plan for a successor through an alternative coalition arrangement. ..
