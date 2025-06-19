The capital’s money problem
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya puts a brave face on the metro’s financial status, but she is repeating the insourcing tactic that helped to sink Joburg
Mayor Nasiphi Moya is confident that Tshwane has turned the corner and is on the road to financial recovery after passing a budget last month. But there are potholes ahead for the metro’s ANC-led coalition administration, which took office in October last year.
Moya says she and her team are taking tough decisions to achieve a fully funded budget. She has been lauded by opposition parties for retaining Johann Mettler as city manager in the face of pushback from some coalition partners. Mettler was appointed in September 2024 by the previous DA-led coalition, to head a 19,000-strong administration that has routinely been flagged as weak and ineffective in annual auditor-general reports...
