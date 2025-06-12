Transformation and growth: Can the GNU deliver both?
The GNU has had a tumultuous year. It remains to be seen whether the ANC and the DA will pull together to produce the necessary economic reforms
12 June 2025 - 05:00
Being in government is a lot harder than being on the opposition benches, DA leader John Steenhuisen says, ahead of the GNU marking its first year in office at the end of June.
The GNU, a 10-party coalition dominated by the ANC and the DA, has had a tumultuous time in the inaugural year of the seventh administration. There was serious disagreement over legislation such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September last year, and the Expropriation Act. There has been a simmering battle over employment equity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.