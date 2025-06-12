Rally to Read addresses South Africa’s education crisis

Early start: Preschoolers Sibabalwe, Lisakhanya, Linamandla and Sibusisiwe at the KwaMagxaki library in Port Elizabeth. Once at school, most children in SA do not receive mother tongue education. Picture: IVOR MARKMAN
In the coming weeks locals in some of South Africa’s remote rural areas, where heavy traffic is almost unknown, will watch bemused as convoys of 4x4s and SUVs with fluttering flags of varying colours rush by on their way to goodness knows where.
In some townships, other convoys will travel more cautiously, frequently stopping to ask for directions through warrens of often-unnamed streets.
In all cases, their destination will be the same: struggling primary schools in need of urgent assistance. Since 1998, Rally to Read has provided literacy to hundreds of schools around South Africa. For most of its existence it has concentrated on schools in deep rural regions, but in recent years it has included schools in city and peri-urban townships facing the same challenge — lack of basic resources in a broken education system.
At the heart of the programme are portable classroom libraries full of illustrated books designed to introduce children to reading. Each school is supported for at least three years. In the first year, books are often in the local language; the children are introduced to English in subsequent years.
Besides the books, schools are supplied annually with stationery and sports equipment. Some schools have no pens, pencils, exercise books or any of the learning materials that other schools take for granted. In rural areas particularly, running water and hygienic toilets may also be in short supply.
At schools with pre-primary classes, Rally to Read, of which the FM is a longtime partner, also provides games and play equipment to help younger children with physical and mental development.
And then there is teacher training. In schools with limited resources, teachers are often demotivated. The Read Educational Trust NGO provides specialist additional training and monitors the children’s progress.
Brand Pretorius
Independent assessments show that all of this works. Children who would previously have abandoned education at the end of the primary phase because they were illiterate are now continuing to high school and even tertiary education. Since 1998, Rally to Read has offered more than 700,000 South African primary school pupils the opportunity of a proper education.
What does this have to do with convoys and coloured flags? Rally to Read’s money comes from sponsors. Some of South Africa’s biggest companies are among our supporters, but we also benefit from the generosity of small companies and private donors.
Some of them have been with us since Rally to Read started. They know the programme works.
Sponsors are invited to join organisers on one- and two-day trips to personally deliver their libraries and other goods. They meet the children and teachers they are helping directly, and the families and communities benefiting indirectly.
One supporter, sadly, has left. Brand Pretorius founded Rally to Read when he was CEO of the McCarthy group. Since then, he has headed the national steering committee, ensuring the programme stays true to its principles. After 27 years, he has stepped back from day-to-day involvement but remains a Rally to Read ambassador, retaining relationships with sponsors. He is replaced by Pam Richardson, who has helped run the programme since 1998.
School handovers are joyous, often emotional affairs. In some cases, hundreds of people turn up to show their gratitude and celebrate. Besides singing and dancing, handovers include book readings by children anxious to show off their new skills.
Sponsors who return to the same school for the three years of the programme can see the improvement. Some are so taken with what they see that they unofficially adopt schools and provide them with computers and other equipment. After the official handovers, some employees return to help repair damaged classrooms and other school infrastructure.
Each rally is split up into teams, which visit two or three schools. Each team flies a distinctive flag, so the vehicles are visible to one another and don’t get separated in isolated areas or overcrowded townships. It doesn’t always work, but in 27 years of Rally to Read we’ve never lost a vehicle or a sponsor.
Some rallies are closed, meaning participation is limited to guests of the host companies. But we also have open rallies in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape. These are available to anyone, corporate or private, who wants an adventure and has the wellbeing of South Africa’s children at heart.
There have already been seven rallies in 2025. Between now and October, three more are open to individual sponsors in the Eastern Cape, KZN and Western Cape.
It costs R50,000 to be a full Rally to Read sponsor. Half-sponsorships of R25,000 also offer benefits but we are grateful for any support, no matter the size.
So far this year we have raised record funding of more than R22.5m, but that’s a drop in the ocean compared to what we — and the children — need. Primary education is a national crisis.
To become a sponsor, or for more information, visit rallytoread.org.za or contact the author on furlongerd@fm.co.za or Pam Richardson on pamrichardsonconsult@gmail.com
