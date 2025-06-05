Why South Africa’s universities are in trouble
Universities are battling to make ends meet. NSFAS, caps on enrolments and residence fees, and now proposed curbs on tuition fees, are making matters worse
05 June 2025 - 05:00
The returns to a university education in South Africa are among the highest in the world. But years of economic stagnation mean ever larger numbers of poor, eligible students are beating against the doors of a university system and labour market that cannot absorb them.
The government’s response has been to plough an increasing proportion of the higher education budget into the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.