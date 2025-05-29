CHRIS ROPER: Navigating a hallucinatory world
A growing peril in newsrooms’ adoption of AI is the way it makes them vulnerable to maliciously introduced content
After attending a conference this week on cryptocurrency and blockchain, and the potential those technologies have for abuse by criminals and terrorists, the subject of AI seems almost passé. There’s always something new trying to kill you in the innovation space. It’s like an online version of Australia.
I can’t let my clickbait opening paragraph stand without some sort of ratiocination, though. The space for abuse of crypto is small compared with the potential for its positive use, or at least that’s what the blockchain experts asserted. And this is the same for AI. But as with the ridiculous NFT bubble, it’s much more fun discussing the absurd, outlier use cases for these technologies...
