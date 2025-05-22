Joburg ready for housing recovery at last
The clever money is starting to cash in on the city’s value proposition, but Cape Town remains the country’s prime property hotspot — for now, anyway
22 May 2025 - 05:00
After nearly a decade of stagnation, the Joburg housing market is coming out of the doldrums. Latest industry data points to a long-awaited, albeit tentative, uplift in prices and sales volumes.
It’s true that housing activity has softened across South Africa since late 2021 due to higher-for-longer interest rates, with the Western Cape the only exception...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.