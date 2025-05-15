What’s at stake in the Trump-Ramaphosa showdown
The US president is likely to double down on his delusions of genocide. Ramaphosa will need all his negotiating nous to restore relations
15 May 2025 - 05:00
The Afrikaner “refugees” who touched down in the US this week, and others possibly to come, will be part of President Donald Trump’s negotiating arsenal as he and President Cyril Ramaphosa meet in person for the first time since Trump’s re-election.
Ramaphosa is set to travel to Washington next week for the first face-to-face meeting between the presidents since relations between the two countries dipped to a new low with the expulsion in March of South Africa’s ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.