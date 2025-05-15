CHRIS ROPER: A cocktail of true and false
A new collection of nonfiction, ‘The Interpreters’, provokes readers into reflection on the way they perceive the world
15 May 2025 - 05:00
We don’t share many unifying philosophies as a country, but one thing all South Africans can probably identify with is the scepticism with which we understand the slippery nature of that concept known as truth. Fiction, nonfiction … in South Africa today, yesterday, and very probably tomorrow, there’s always been a slippage between those two theoretically distinct categories.
The two editors of The Interpreters: South Africa’s New Nonfiction, an anthology of some of the brilliant nonfiction published since the end of apartheid, know something about the craft themselves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.