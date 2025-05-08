astronomy
Eye in the sky on black holes in Namibia
An initiative by Namibian and international partners aims to link Africa with a global black hole researching network
08 May 2025 - 05:00
The Africa Millimetre Telescope (AMT) project, led by international and Namibian partners, aims to advance global black hole research from Namibia’s Gamsberg plateau.
The project sets out to establish the first state-of-the-art millimetre-wavelength astronomical observatory in Africa. Namibia’s Khomas Hochland area offers one of the best sites in the world for this, says Radboud Radio Lab director and AMT Africa project director Marc Klein Wolt...
