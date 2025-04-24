JANNIE ROSSOUW: Five years on, have we learnt from the lockdown?
The economy is still suffering from the damage done by the government’s silly restrictions
24 April 2025 - 05:00
When we are reminded that South Africa was in Covid lockdown five years ago, it dawns upon us that time flies. We also realise that we have short memories.
Children born during the lockdown and shortly thereafter are nearly of schoolgoing age. I cannot help but wonder what they will think when they see notices about “keep a safe distance” or “stand at least 1m apart” in businesses and schools...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.