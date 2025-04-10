politics
Fragile GNU in crisis mode
The GNU’s future is in the balance as the DA and ANC seem unable to find common ground amid power plays and global economic instability
10 April 2025 - 06:08
Business is right in seeking to push the ANC and the DA to remain the stable core at the centre of the seventh administration, but the factors influencing whether this happens are complex — and have more to do with party politics and personal ambition than the fate of the country.
No-one can predict how the GNU’s first big crisis will play out over the coming weeks, but there are factors outside the actual budget process tugging at the two parties, which reopened talks to find each other amid the impasse...
