Budget brings GNU to the brink
The question is who will blink first as the DA and ANC lock horns over how to — and who should — govern South Africa
03 April 2025 - 05:00
The impasse over the budget has exposed a fault line in the seventh administration: the ANC and the DA do not agree on what the GNU is and how it should function. This makes genuine negotiations virtually impossible.
At the time of going to print on Tuesday, the vote on finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget — which had been rescheduled for delivery from February to March 12 — was set to go ahead. This was after weeks of negotiations between the ANC and the DA on the one hand, and the ANC and all other parties in parliament on the other. ..
