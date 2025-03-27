Inside the SACP’s electoral foray … and why it could end in tears
The SACP appears determined to strike out on its own, but cutting its umbilical cord to the ANC could see it get lost in the political wilderness
27 March 2025 - 05:00
The SACP will lose credibility if it rows back on its decision to contest next year’s local government elections in its own right. But pushing ahead could scupper its alliance with the ANC and Cosatu — and even lead to its own demise.
In 2017, the SACP took part in a by-election in the Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State, where the council had been dissolved, and won three of the 42 seats at stake...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.