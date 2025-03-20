US vs South Africa: can the relationship be saved?
The expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador to Washington just reinforces the fact that the US, under Donald Trump, is going to take a much tougher line with the ANC
20 March 2025 - 05:00
There are no absolutes in international diplomacy, but ties between South Africa and the US have reached a turning point and are being reset with or without South Africa’s participation.
The ANC’s international gloss has dissipated in the US, South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, and right now it seems that little can be done to salvage the once solid relationship...
