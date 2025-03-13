global economy
What lies behind Trump’s bold tariff moves?
Is the US president launching a radical project that will throw the world economy out of kilter?
13 March 2025 - 05:00
Team Trump has a plan. Initially dismissed by a report in The Economist as an idea “somewhere between clickbait and hysteria”, it would seem wise, in an increasingly unpredictable global environment, to start paying close attention to the concept, as the potential consequences could be significant.
The cacophony of executive orders, policy U-turns and general turmoil in US economic policy in recent weeks is starting to coalesce into what appears to be an unorthodox but coherent and ambitious plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.