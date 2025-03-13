Rental rebound brings cheer to investors
The rental market is poised for growth, with monthly rentals on the rise and latest data pointing to a marked improvement in metrics
13 March 2025 - 05:00
It’s no secret that buy-to-let hasn’t been a great money-spinner in recent years, with Cape Town a notable exception.
Most other cities have struggled post-pandemic with an oversupply of residential properties to let, forcing landlords to be satisfied with no or low rental increases when leases come up for renewal...
