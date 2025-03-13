Rally to Read: make it a literacy summit
Imagine this: the world’s most important leaders rally behind South Africa’s real needs by visiting our neglected rural settlements where kids are desperate for an education
Joburg residents are predictably unhappy that, rather than fix the infrastructure and services for which ratepayers have forked out billions, some government officials want to tart up parts of the decaying city that world leaders will see when they arrive for the G20 summit later this year. Fixing potholes and traffic lights between the airport and the VIPs’ hotels is apparently more important than improving the lives of citizens.
So here’s an idea. How about moving the summit to rural areas, so presidents and prime ministers can experience the real South Africa? There are no roads or robots, so no repairs needed, and no pesky ratepayers’ associations to appease. Quite the contrary. The high-profile visitors could expect a warm welcome from people grateful for anyone who shows an interest in their lives...
