Namibia’s vintage railway builds up steam again
Many of its locomotives should have retired to a railway museum by now, but TransNamib is determined to dust itself off and form the backbone of new regional trade routes
06 March 2025 - 05:00
For decades, TransNamib — Namibia’s equivalent of Transnet — has struggled with financial troubles, ageing locomotives and labour woes. But with an injection of funding and new leadership at the helm, it is charting a course for revival.
In July 2024 the state-owned enterprise (SOE) met all conditions to access secured funding of N$2.6bn from the Development Bank of Namibia and the Development Bank of Southern Africa...
