Lessons from a past fiscal crisis: can history guide us today? As South Africa counts down to March 12, a budget blowout nearly 40 years ago could be instructive in preventing another fiasco

Analysing the government’s budget is an annual ritual in South Africa. This plays out in the media and on stages such as debating forums, seminars and symposiums, with taxpayers complaining about the pain imposed on them by the budget.

This analysis is to be expected and is positive for public debate in a country with free speech and media freedom. Ultimately, the budget is where the government reaches into our pockets...