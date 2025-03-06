CHRIS ROPER: Giving AI the silent treatment
Musicians hit back with symbolic silence after UK government moves to allow AI to use copyrighted work without licence
06 March 2025 - 05:00
In the UK on February 25, public consultation concluded around the government’s decision to revive what Forbes describes as “a controversial proposal to grant AI companies unrestricted access to copyrighted material for training their models”.
The proposal was introduced in 2022, but the public backlash caused the authorities to pause the plan in 2023. Now it’s back. This proposed change to copyright laws makes it legal for AI companies to engage in the mass scraping of artistic works, and as you would expect there’s been an outcry from the creative industry...
