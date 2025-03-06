African countries plead for debt relief
Former African heads of state have launched a debt relief initiative — but they face an uphill battle amid global instability and financial turmoil
06 March 2025 - 05:00
Africa is grappling with an unprecedented debt crisis — its most severe in 80 years.
African nations owed about $685bn to external creditors in 2023, according to global group One Data Analysis. This year they will pay close to $89bn in external debt service alone, with 20 low-income countries at risk of debt distress. More than half of Africa’s 1.3-billion people live in countries that spend more on interest payments than on health, education and climate-related issues combined...
