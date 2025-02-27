The R60bn question
The VAT increase seems to be off the table. What are the government’s other options to fill the revenue gap?
The annual tabling of the national budget in parliament is not an event. It is a major process. This involves not only preparation of the budget (adding up the amounts) and the budget speech, but also publication of a whole array of documents.
These include the Budget Review, the highlights, the presentation in PowerPoint format, the estimates of national expenditure and the tax pocket guide. As the 2025 budget was not tabled and will be reviewed, it is not clear which of these documents must be revised and republished. It will be interesting to see whether the auditor-general will classify this as fruitless and wasteful expenditure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.