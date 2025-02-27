Cape Town International Airport is a soaring success
A public-private partnership launched 10 years ago has borne fruit by connecting many world airlines to the city
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Cape Town International Airport reported more than 3-million two-way international passenger trips for the first time ever last year. That’s a 10% increase from 2023, and it rounds off 24 months of continued growth in international passenger numbers since January 2023.
The jump is a tribute to Cape Town Air Access (CTAA), a public-private partnership launched 10 years ago to stimulate air traffic to Cape Town and the Western Cape. ..
