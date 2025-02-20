CHRIS ROPER: Nausea at Noddy’s lunch
A compulsively nodding Iqbal Survé dishes up rich and greasy fare in portraying himself as the most important South African in the world who is not Elon Musk
If you’ve been paying attention over the past few years, you’ll be aware of how Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé has destroyed the integrity of many of his journalists by making them write puff pieces about how, like, super-amazing he is. A while ago, he ran out of real journalists who were willing to compromise their ethics and tell his lies for him. He resorted to using two made-up journalists, as detailed in an investigation by Daily Maverick. This is hugely unethical and a crime against journalism.
But at least the ragged puppet masters over at Independent Media pretended that their made-up Survé puppets, Jamie Roz and Edmond Phiri, were journalists. When News24 suggested that Phiri was “a ‘fictitious opinion writer’ curated by Survé to polish his image”, Phiri wrote: “This is an outright lie, and they back it up with no credible evidence. The claim by News24 is an attempt to reduce my opinion pieces to some PR-controlled efforts.”..
