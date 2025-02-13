Why Cape Town’s MyCiTi airport shuttle is still suspended
The service is unlikely to return without concessions or private sector involvement
13 February 2025 - 05:00
For the third straight summer season travellers to Cape Town International Airport have been seeing a 100m-wide invitation in the arrivals plaza to travel from “Airport to City” — and probably walked away confused.
The award-winning airport’s MyCiTi station and related bus network were created in the run-up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Travellers and airport employees alike could charge past the Settlers Way standstill in a dedicated bus lane for R50, reaching the city bowl in a reliable 30 minutes or less, at 20-minute intervals. But the pandemic severely curbed tourism in 2020 and 2021. ..
