parliament
The most important job in the country?
The speaker is a key figure in parliament whose actions can reinforce or undermine the principles of open discourse and responsible governance
06 February 2025 - 05:00
South Africa has had some formidable as well as some decidedly unimpressive speakers of parliament since the dawn of democracy in 1994.
Frene Ginwala was speaker from 1994 to 2004. She navigated the post-apartheid law-making process with passion and vigour under presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, and generally ensured that MPs and ministers were called to account when necessary...
