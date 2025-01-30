Portfolio chairs give accountability a boost
The GNU seems to have brought new determination to promote transparency to parliament’s portfolio committee chairs
30 January 2025 - 05:00
In an important shift, parliament has introduced weekly face-to-face media briefings at which portfolio chairs give account of the work of committees in the engine room of parliament. This move seems to be a consequence of the formation of the GNU.
Chairs of key portfolios say they want to ensure proper oversight and make certain that ministers and senior government officials account for their departments and regularly answer questions when requested to do so...
