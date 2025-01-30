John Steenhuisen just wants a little respect
As things get rocky in the GNU, the DA leader says a middle way is possible — if leaders of the coalition partners work better together
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Scrapping medical aids and removing medical tax credits in the first draft of the medium-term development plan (MTDP) was a dire warning for the DA that its coalition with the ANC would be a fraught one.
The last time DA leader John Steenhuisen met President Cyril Ramaphosa was in November last year. The discussion was brief and pointed — which pretty much sums up the nature of the relationship between the ANC and the DA in the GNU since then. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.