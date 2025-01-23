Can the ANC run a village?
Suddenly 2026 is next year already, and the ANC will soon face another daunting electoral challenge. For its own sake, it should pick better candidates to try to fix local government
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Delivering the ANC’s January 8 statement in Khayelitsha recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We find the most important area of government, local government, has not been functioning as well as it should.” It’s an admission of the obvious, but welcome nonetheless.
Most of the country’s 257 municipalities are floundering — unable to provide even basic services, failing to manage their finances and deep in debt. Joburg Water has an infrastructure upgrade and maintenance backlog of about R27bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.