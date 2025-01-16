StanChart plays the long game in Africa
The lender’s substantial international trade finance network places it in prime position to tap African Continental Free Trade Area
16 January 2025 - 05:00
The mighty HSBC recently announced it would be leaving South Africa, handing over its remaining local operations to FirstRand.
So all eyes are on its arch-rival, Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart): will it follow suit? Chris Egberink, StanChart’s CEO in South Africa, tells the FM it remains fully committed to Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.