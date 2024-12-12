How secrecy backfired at Steinhoff
The court ruling that the scandal-ridden retailer must give its forensic report to the FM and amaBhungane should scare other firms and even the government
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Markus Jooste, the burly accountant whose career began at the small Gommagomma lounge suite factory in Ga-Rankuwa and took him all the way to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, had an instinct for secrecy.
“Nothing is written,” he boasted to people hired to interview him for an internal promotional video years before the retail company he headed, Steinhoff, imploded spectacularly in 2017, wiping R230bn off its market value. “All is done on a handshake and on trust, and on common understanding.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.