What the G20 presidency could mean for South Africa
As the first African nation to take up the presidency of the trade bloc, the country has the opportunity to champion economic development on the continent
05 December 2024 - 05:00
As South Africa takes over the G20 presidency for 2025 the country has bold ambitions, with economic growth, climate change and AI singled out as focus areas.
South Africa is the first African nation to take up the presidency of the G20, a multilateral trade bloc consisting of emerging economies as well as the EU and AU. Besides South Africa, the forum includes 19 countries, among them Germany, France, Indonesia, Brazil, China, Japan, the US and Russia. It represents 85% of the global economy and 75% of world trade. ..
