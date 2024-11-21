Ebrahim Rasool, back to the USA
The new ambassador will have his work cut out to sell the country’s foreign policy stance, and to convince Trump that South Africa is a reliable partner in Africa
Ebrahim Rasool is heading back to the US for a second term as South Africa’s ambassador. This time, of course, he is representing not only the ANC but the government of national unity (GNU) — and he is mindful that the incoming second administration of Donald Trump and a Republican Congress will need a careful balancing act of policy posturing and realism.
Rasool’s experience and understanding of the US political landscape will be crucial in navigating the challenges of a likely protectionist presidency. He built a network of Washington insiders during his last tenure, which should give him a head start in advancing South Africa’s interests...
