Shifting dynamics mean South Africa will have to play it smart
As China looks to extend its influence in Africa — and South Africa — how will the US respond?
While the world’s attention was focused on Donald Trump winning the US election, President Cyril Ramaphosa was meeting senior Chinese officials in Cape Town to cement and strengthen trade and political relations.
Ramaphosa and senior members of the ANC held closed-door meetings with members of the central committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In Joburg, the CCP met with ANC leaders, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa. The CCP, the founding and still ruling political party of modern China, has maintained a political monopoly and has overseen the country’s rapid economic growth and rise as a global power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.