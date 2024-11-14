CHRIS ROPER: Make Africa Great Again
It’s galling that so many white South African men are fawning over a dictator from another hemisphere when our own continent provides such rich pickings for role models
14 November 2024 - 05:00
One of the images doing the rounds on South African social media is of a crisp white wall in Blaauwberg, Cape Town, on which is triumphantly, and professionally, painted the word “Trump” in bright red, and “#47 #45” in smug blue.
This is as pathetic as it is enraging. What is it about the Donald Trump narrative that arouses the flaccid political members of our middle class? And yes, the puns are intended. Because these people really are dicks...
